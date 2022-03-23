Digital Security Act has been abused a bit: Foreign Minister

Enforced disappearances have taken place. At the same time, seven among them have returned. One of them recently contested in election as well. But there is another allegation that information was sought from the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance by visiting their homes. Because, they (authorities) did not notice earlier that they do not have any information (about victims of enforced disappearance). Neither the families of the victims of enforced disappearance say anything, sometimes they even fear. Because of such allegations, a decision has been taken that there is no need to collect information by visiting homes (of the victims of enforced disappearance). Law minister said, you (law enforcement) send letter and ask them (families of the victims of enforced disappearance) to come to public places. There will be people and media there. They will describe the story of enforced disappearances (to them).

But let me tell you one thing, hundreds of thousands of people go missing every year, and return home. Many leaves home because of familial issues. But it is described as enforced disappearance. Recently, a missing person was found after 21 years. That man was an accused in a murder case but was roaming in disguise of a 'maulana'.