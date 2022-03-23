Digital Security Act has been abused a bit: Foreign Minister

What has the US said about withdrawing sanctions on RAB?
The US said they can’t lift the sanctions suddenly. This has a process which is long and complex. We have to go through the process. But they are happy that no people died in the hands of RAB in the last three months.
What was discussed about the allegations of enforced disappearance?
Enforced disappearances have taken place. At the same time, seven among them have returned. One of them recently contested in election as well. But there is another allegation that information was sought from the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance by visiting their homes. Because, they (authorities) did not notice earlier that they do not have any information (about victims of enforced disappearance). Neither the families of the victims of enforced disappearance say anything, sometimes they even fear. Because of such allegations, a decision has been taken that there is no need to collect information by visiting homes (of the victims of enforced disappearance). Law minister said, you (law enforcement) send letter and ask them (families of the victims of enforced disappearance) to come to public places. There will be people and media there. They will describe the story of enforced disappearances (to them).
But let me tell you one thing, hundreds of thousands of people go missing every year, and return home. Many leaves home because of familial issues. But it is described as enforced disappearance. Recently, a missing person was found after 21 years. That man was an accused in a murder case but was roaming in disguise of a 'maulana'.
Do you have mentioned any step that the Bangladesh side would take so that the US could withdraw the sanctions?
We have taken several steps. As we have taken many steps, not a single person died because of RAB in the last three months. The situation has improved because we have taken steps.
What steps you mentioned about to ensure accountability of RAB?
Some of RAB members have faced punitive actions because of overdoing during carrying out duties. At least 270 RAB officers were demoted on different allegations. Incident of sacking is also there. RAB officials were awarded different jail terms including death sentence in a case filed against them.
When RAB kills someone, they follow a legal procedure. We told them (the US), RAB works to curb terrorism, human trafficking. Why sanctioning the force that is working to meet their (the US') global target? We have provided them a comparative number of people go missing or become victim of enforced disappearance in different countries. The United Nations said 76 people have gone missing in Bangladesh. But the number is 16,500 in Iraq, in Sri Lanka the number is 6,500. The number of enforced disappearance in other countries is huge.
* The interview, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for English edition by Shameem Reza.