Governance structure has become monopolised

Prothom Alo :

Iftekharuzzaman

There are three aspects to this. First of all, there will be controversy. Perhaps there always will be. This will remain a part of history. The matter of good governance does not depend on this election alone. A structure of governance has emerged in Bangladesh through a long process. The fundamental components of accountability are there on paper. However, these are hardly in effect. And now added to that anew is the government structure becoming monopolized. This cannot be denied. The majority of those who have been elected are candidates of the ruling party. Those who were independent, are also members of the ruling party. Their identities, politics, everything is of the ruling party. And all the rest are also supporters of the ruling party. Only a few are outside of this circle. When such a huge part of the parliament is in the hands of one party, there is no scope not to call that a monopoly. Before coming to the issue of how far the people’s aspirations will be reflected, the fact remains that there is no framework for accountability whatsoever.