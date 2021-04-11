‘It’s not about charity, it’s all about business and geopolitics’

A virtual summit of Quad leaders was held at the initiative of US president Joe Biden. In the context of containing China, has any new dimension emerged in geopolitics after the summit of the top leaders of the US, Japan, India and Australia?

These four countries had cooperation from beforehand and they have reached a consensus to consolidate this further. While these four countries talk about commitment for a developed and prosperous world as well as free and open oceans, it is undeniable that that their end objective is to contain China. They want to be able to jointly tackle any possible natural disaster as the Sea Angels did in the past. This summit is part of the move to place priority on Asia.

These countries feel that they must take position in between the two oceans. If they can do this, the entire world will be in their control. Similarly, China feels that this continent is theirs. The problem for China is that it stands alone. Those who side with China, are not openly doing so. Overall, China is still considerably lagging behind the US, and definitely so where maritime strength is concerned.