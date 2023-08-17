Corruption is a good excuse to bully opposition in India

The subcontinent has been independent for over seven and half decades. What do you think about the future of the three main countries in the region – India, Bangladesh and Pakistan?

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh – all have different sets of problems. We are aware of that, but the problems are different. On one hand, the suppression of political thought may be increasing in India; it may not have been witnessed earlier or was less.

In Bangladesh, there has been a historical change. Now (in Bangladesh) we can clearly see that there is a great effort to look after the poor. It is not so in India nor in Pakistan. Bangladesh has taken important steps to address the issues of the poor. India or Pakistan may have a few things to learn from Bangladesh. But as far as political discussions and debates were concerned, perhaps it was more possible to conduct such debates in Bangladesh than India. Perhaps that space is shrinking gradually (in Bangladesh).

At the same time, we have to admit that a smallness of thought is gaining ground in India too. In India, one may say, there was not much interest in the poor, but some humanitarian responsibilities were fulfilled and an effort to empower them determined certain actions. That effort is diminishing. It cannot be said anymore that poor people are receiving more attention in India now and thus the changes that are taking place cannot be supported.