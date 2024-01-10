I lost due to vote rigging: Inu

We will discuss the overall situation in the meeting of the 14-Party Alliance. As there are similarities in our political goal, we will continue to work together. However, the impacts of the organisational jeopardy centering the election are still visible.

The followers of the winning independent Awami League candidates are carrying out attacks on the followers of defeated candidates from the alliance. In my area, the followers of the winning independent candidates are targeting the leaders and activists of JASAD. This should be stopped right now.