We will continue to discuss the issues of concern in an open, transparent manner

When President Biden hosted the first of two Summits for Democracy in December, he invited democracies that represented a diversity of regions, a diversity of country sizes, and other factors. The goals of the Summit were to build momentum for democratic reform and to demonstrate that democracies deliver meaningful results for their people.

We do have some concerns about Bangladesh, which we have raised with your government. We are concerned about the Digital Security Act and press freedom. We are concerned about human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances. We worry about the inability of labour to organise. We will continue to discuss those issues with Bangladesh in an open, transparent manner.

Every vibrant democracy must work constantly to live up to its founding ideals and commitment to human rights and social justice for all citizens. This includes the United States, where we are working to confront racial inequality and discrimination.

President Biden has called internationally for a “Year of Action” for countries to commit to global democratic renewal, to promote good governance, protect human rights, and fight corruption. As we undertake action ourselves, we invite Bangladesh to work with us on concrete items to advance prosperity, security, democracy, and human rights, which are inextricably linked.