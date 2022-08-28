'Farmers must be spared from increased diesel costs'

If food security means that we can feed everyone in our country from domestic production, then I would say that over the past three or four years we have been in a more or less comfortable position where our staple food rice is concerned.

The impact of natural calamity and climate change was felt during the last boro season. Due to early floods, crops were damaged in Sylhet and the northern regions. Drought affected aman production. Now during the sowing of the aman crop, there is no rain. All this means there may be less rice production this time. If we are to pay attention to food security at the moment, we have to look into alternative ways and strategies. The government will have to think of where and how rice can be imported. Alternative sources must be sought. Taking initiatives in advance is the way to ensure food security in a country like ours.