Love, language, and gendered expectations

The truth is, we are not always easy to love. We get angry, we fall silent, we miscommunicate. We say things we barely mean, often in the hope that someone will hear our heart even through the fracture of our words. Yet, despite these complexities, love endures because some people choose to stay.

They stay through the silences, through the emotional mazes, and through the moments when we are far from our best selves. This quiet resilience of love, in its most authentic form, is not just a matter of the heart: it is a cultural, gendered, and deeply linguistic phenomenon.

As someone who teaches English language, writing, and sociolinguistics at the tertiary level, I often find myself reflecting on the subtle ways language reveals and distorts emotion. In the field of applied linguistics, we believe that language is more than a medium of communication; we understand that words are performative, identity-shaping: they do things; but they also fail us as, at times, they are painfully inadequate.