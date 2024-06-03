Whose fault is it that a dollar is now 117 taka?

When the Ukraine war began in 2022, Bangladesh fell into real trouble. When the cost of commodities went up in the global market, imports costs increased. When the US' central banking system Fed increased the policy interest rate in order to decrease inflation, the demand for investing in dollars increased further the world over. Expenditure on repaying loans taken in dollars also went up. Overall, the expenditure of dollars in the country far exceeded the earning in income in dollars.

When demand is high and supply is less, it is only natural that the rate of the dollar will go up. In order to prevent this spiralling of the exchange rate, Bangladesh Bank had to gradually sell dollars from the reserves. As a result, the reserve of 45 billion dollars has dwindled to 18 billion dollars. The usable reserves are even less. Various restrictions were also imposed on imports. Even that couldn't prevent the dollar rate from going up.

Various strategies were adopted in the meantime. When the crisis cropped up, Bangladesh Bank fixed the dollar rate for a few days. It was decided in September 2022 that, at the advice of the central bank, the dollar rate would be determined by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB). But that did not solve the problem. On the contrary, the crisis mounted. The market saw four difference prices for the dollar. There were different prices for import, export, remittance and exchange houses.

The price of the dollar in the kerb market was high. When the official rate was 100 taka, it was 127 taka in the kerb market. In November last year he rate fixed by the money exchangers was also 127 dollars. When the expatriates were unwilling to send remittance at this rate, some banks were told to bring in remittance at a higher rate. Overall, extreme disorder as marked in the exchange rate regime.