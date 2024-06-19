Why is Awami League under so much pressure in just six months?

A major challenge for the government, after the election, was to control the price of essentials. They have failed to do so. The cost of food is spiralling up in leaps and bounds.

And if there has been any serious collapse in the past 15 years, this has been in the banking sector. No matter what plans and ploys it undertakes, the government simply fails to pull the banking sector up. Non-performing loans are on a steady rise. Foreign exchange reserves are plummeting. The budget deficit is being managed by taking loans from foreign and local sources. The businesspersons fear if the government takes excessive loans from local sources, they will be in a fix. They will not be able to avail loans.

Due to all this, the Awami League leaders and activists are not in such a buoyant mood as one would expect them to be after coming to power for the fourth consecutive term. No one imagined that the party would come under so much pressure from within the country and from outside within just a matter of six months.

Firstly, after winning the one-sided election Awami League had imagined they would face no challenge whatsoever. They held monopoly sway in parliament, absolute dominance in the administration. The law enforcement agencies will do nothing outside of their orders. With no other opponent, Awami League is becoming its own adversary.