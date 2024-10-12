Measures that are imperative to control market prices

During the rule of the last government, a few business syndicates did not only control locally produced commodities, but controlled the import of essentials too. Rather than competition determined by the market, they worked in collusion to establish their control in every step of importing goods.

According to investigations by BBC Bangla, the companies that import commodities in large volumes join hands to create such conditions that the mid-level businessmen cannot procure commodities as they wish. If a businessman wants to purchase certain goods, he will have to approach the bigger businessmen and they will determine the price at which he has to buy the commodity. If he does not agree and decides to import the product himself, he will soon find that the banks are unwilling to open any LC in his name, there are all sorts of obstacles in the shape of customs, VAT, etc, and various offices set up various hurdles in his way. Even lighter vessels required to unload goods from the larger vessels to bring them to the port, are found to be unavailable. Despite all these obstructions, if he still goes ahead and imports the goods, it will be seen that the larger business syndicate sells the commodity in the market at prices less than him, thrusting him into loss (How syndicates control everything from imports to sales, BBC Bangla, 12 August 2023).

The reason why a handful of business syndicates could establish their control over the market in this manner is that the ownership or management of big importing houses and commercial banks was in their hands and they or their associates owned the lighter vessels required to unload goods from larger vessels and take these to the port, and the dealership of the commodities was also controlled by persons of the syndicate camp.

If prices are to be brought under control, then such monopolised control of these large business syndicates on essential commodities and food products must be broken. The Bangladesh Competition Commission under the Competition Act 2012 must be strengthened and utilised to this end. The function of the Competition Commission is to uproot the practices that spread adverse impact on market competition. They must prevent the conspiratorial collusion, monopoly, oligopoly and authoritarian stand of the various business groups. During the past government the Competition Commission was non-functional due to political influence. Now is the time to render this commission functional and set it to task.

In order to determine whether the businessmen are in collusion with each other to control the market prices, the Competition Commission needs to tally the actual costs of production and import with the market prices. They need to look into how much the businessmen are importing unrefined edible oil or sugar from the international market for, how much is spent on refining and marketing, and how much they are selling it for in the market.