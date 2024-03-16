Citizenship Act: BJP’s election trump card

There are two committees to scrutinize the application. The first is at the district level and the second at the state level. The circular makes no mention of what will happen if an application is rejected. This gap in information is significant. For instance, the question has been raised as to the persons who have been living more or less quite easily without citizenship for so long with the rest of the people, voting with their voting cards, receiving food with their ration cards, working in various jobs, opening bank accounts, even arranging their national ID cards. Will they be able to continue will all those facilities even if their applications are rejected? Or will they get a chance to apply afresh? The circular does not answer these questions.

The even bigger problem is right at the roots. By applying for citizenship and submitting an affidavit, the person is admitting that he is not an Indian citizen. He is a trespasser. Such an admission gives rise to thorny questions. For example, how did the person receive a voter card, ration card, national ID card, etc? If anyone is a government official, their jobs might be at stake. That is a concern too. Will they be harassed or not? All this remains a mystery.

It has not been said whether the person will be sent back if the application submitted along with the affidavit is rejected. The central government has merely stated that India has no such agreement with those three countries. It is true that there is no such agreement at present, but it hardly takes any time at all for such an agreement to be inked.

There are other unanswered questions. For example, if the applications of a few thousand people are rejected, where will they be kept? Will detention camps be set up for them in the various states, as was done in Assam?

And are the government’s statements concerning these detention camps at all believable? It is a matter of apprehension because the government comes up with different statements at different times. Speaking at a public rally at the Ramlila ground of Delhi in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said no Muslim had been sent to any detention camp and that there were hardly any such camps in the country. Yet the fact remains that there were such temporary camps from beforehand in Assam. Work on a temporary camp to accommodate around 3000 people had begun from back in 2018 on 25 acre plot of land in Goalpara, 150km away from Guwahati. Ironically, before he became prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi had declared in his election campaign that if he came to power, he would raze all detention camps to the ground.

The government’s credibility is also questioned over the National Register of Citizens (NRC). While Modi said that the central cabinet had not discussed the NRC, his ‘Man Friday’ home minister Amit Shah explained the chronology of the CAA and NRC to the people, saying that first CAA would be put in place, to be followed by NRC. Those who have the citizenship sword hanging over their necks can hardly have trust in the government.