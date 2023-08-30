BRICS: How far have equations changed after the summit?

There really seems no reason for China and Russia not to give support to Bangladesh’s BRICS membership. Then again, India is Bangladesh government’s closest friend. This was proven in the last two elections. These three countries are certainly the most powerful in this five-member grouping. But even so, Bangladesh was not given BRICS members. We have been unable to discern from BRICS or any other sources why this was so. What is clear, however, was that there was either no strong support for Bangladesh, or there was strong opposition to Bangladesh joining the bloc.

From the very outset Indian had been wary of expanding BRICS membership. Certain foreign policy analysts of India have said that China wants to bolster its own camp within BRICS by increasing the number of members. In no way does India want BRICS to emerge as an anti-West grouping in accordance to China’s wishes.

The Delhi-based think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF)’s foreign policy expert Professor Harsh V Pant has highlighted certain discomfort of India regarding China’s role and position in BRICS. He told Bangla Tribune (23 August 2003), “China has been trying to give an anti-Western orientation to BRICS for quite some time now. Russia, cornered by the Western world due to the war in Ukraine, is also tuning in to that tune. But for good reason neither India nor Brazil can match it. Moreover, it should be remembered that India itself is a member of the Quad (Australia, Japan and India – a security alliance of these four countries). So Delhi will try to keep a balance between the two.”

The question now is, is the issue of Bangladesh not getting membership in any way linked to India’s efforts to keep BRICS free from any ‘anti-Western orientation’? Or has Dhaka been dropped as part of Delhi’s efforts to strike a ‘balance’? Or would China’s camp grow strong if Bangladesh was given membership? Would that be singing to China and Russia’s ‘tune’?