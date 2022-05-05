All are equal in the eyes of law, Haji Salim is a bit more equal

When the topic of the rule of law is raised, when Article 27 is brought to attention about everyone being equal in the eyes of the law, the novel 'Animal Farm' comes to mind. George Orwell wrote this book as a satire of the communist system. In the novel, all the animals on a farm revolt and remove the human owner. Then all the animals take over to rule the farm on their own and usher in equality. Seven laws were enforced after the revolution on the farm. The first six were that, any two-legged being was the enemy, if the two-legged being had two wings, then it was not the enemy, no animal could wear clothes, sleep on a bed, drink alcohol or kill other animals. The seventh law was the most important. It stated, 'all animals are equal'.

At a certain point, circumstances began to change. Certain animals put forward various reasons to increase their own benefits. And the rules and regulations began to be bent and broken one after the other. Only one rule remained intact, rule no. 7. But that too was not untouched. It was amended to, 'all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.'

'Equal' is an absolute adjective which can't be more or less. It's like 'pregnant', no one can be more pregnant or less pregnant. But George Orwell created an extraordinary and immortal use of the word 'equal'.

When we are told how long the arm of the law is, when we have to listen to the rhetoric of how 'everyone is equal in the eyes of the law', we also know how in this country there are many who are 'more equal'. It is not that just powerful persons like Salim and Sikder are 'more equal', these 'more equals' have spread down to the grassroots. Surely there is no need to elaborate who are the ones who become 'more equal' in the eyes of the law in this country.

* Zahed Ur Rahman is a teacher at the Independent University of Bangladesh

