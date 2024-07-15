Bangladesh fails to maintain balance between China and India

To the apparent eye it seems that our prime minister didn't take along anything to offer to China on her trip tangible enough for China to reciprocate by meeting Bangladesh's needs. Quite to the contrary, China noted that only recently Bangladesh provided India with a railway corridor, getting nothing visible in return. And in future if India and China get involved in any heated confrontation, this corridor may prove to be an alternative to India's Chicken's Neck or Siliguri corridor.



It may be said that Bangladesh has always been firm in its One China policy and has always maintained the Taiwan and Tibet are a part of China. Undoubtedly this is important to China, but not enough. China will want to see Bangladesh maintaining some sort of balance in its relations with India and China. The events of the last two weeks do not indicate any such thing.



All said and done, possibly something positive has emerged from this trip. While there was no clear mention of it in the joint statement, the foreign minister told the press briefing that China has committed to speaking with the Arakan Army if necessary regarding Rohingya repatriation. If that actually is so, and if China truly wants to resolve the problem, then this must be seen as a big achievement. Arakan Army will be majorly in control of the Rakhine state in post-civil war Myanmar and Rohingya repatriation will not be possible without their cooperation.



* Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary

* This column appeared in the print an online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir