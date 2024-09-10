Recovering bad loans and the challenges ahead

Meanwhile, no country has been fully successful in recovering all the defaulted loans through legal battle. In some cases this has been successful, but only after inordinately long legal battle and central bank reforms. In this regard, China, South Korea and India have successfully used the services of international asset management and accounts institutions or consultants. India has used the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and China and South Korea used the US asset management firm Carlyle to restructure many bad loans and sell these at a profit. The consultancy firm Alvarez and Marsal did well in restructuring loans for Sri Lanka and Greece during their economic crises. The World Bank itself did a good job in this regard in Indonesia. India assigned large accounting firms to look into the daily financial management of the large defaulting companies. The banks which had provided the loans were quite upbeat about this.

We now have to think outside of the box and increase our efficiency and capacity.

Many are of the opinion, including myself, that it will be possible to go ahead to a considerable extent to recover default loans using the existing rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and the commercial banks. But this will call for no unnecessary interference. The task becomes extremely difficult when the regulatory body is influenced by the government’s political objectives or get caught up in the bribery culture. The bank directors in Bangladesh also behave like politicians or cannot break away from vested group interests.

We certainly put our hope in this new environment of government. We really do not have much choice either. Unless we can lessen the power of this bad financial influence, we will lag behind in establishing overall accountability in the economy. Once again we will be caught up in shameful failure.

* Mamun Rashid is an economic analyst