Selfie diplomacy, trade and election politics

The extent of public relations President Macron carried out to win people’s hearts in Dhaka was quite startling. Back home his popularity has plummeted to 31 per cent because of his pension system reforms where the age of retirement has been extended, so perhaps such public relations would have served him better in Paris. But then again, there would be the risk of facing public agitation there. Not too long ago he had fallen into such an untoward situation.

There were some French diplomats and even some journalists over there who had apprehended that the Islamists in Bangladesh would stage a demonstration because of France’s strict laws banning hijab for women, along with a fine. They were worried because a few years ago there had been demonstrations in Dhaka and calls to boycott French products in response to a cartoon published in the magazine ‘Charlie Hebdo’. And there was of course the perceptions of Islamic militant threats. It is hard to tell how far their perceptions will change after the smooth trip.

It was clear from the joint statement of the two countries and from his statement that during President Macron’s visit, France’s trade interests were at the fore. The joint statement began with a mention of the depth of friendship between the two countries and highlighted shared democratic values, human rights, preserving peace and sustainable development. But nowhere in the entire statement was there any observation on deviation from democracy or any joint commitment to protect human rights.

There was mention of quite a few measures for cooperation in tackling climate change, but there was no acknowledgement that these initiatives could not be successful without the democratic inclusion of the people. Surprisingly, while environmentalists all over the world are expressing their grave concern over the mangrove forest Sundarbans facing the threat of being endangered, France praises how the mangrove is being supposedly being protected.