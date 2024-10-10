Beneficiaries of Hasina govt's kleptocracy won't escape, will they?

The indiscriminate killings, mass arrests and repression unleashed to bring the movement under control, stood out as different from the past 15 years of misrule. Many have termed these incidents as massacres and crimes against humanity, and these should be brought to trial accordingly.

The repression and torture carried out over the past 15 years may have been slightly different in nature, but much of the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings can be considered as crimes against humanity.

The other crimes of violating human rights, repression and suppression must also be brought to justice. All victims have the right to justice.

It is only natural that politicians will bear liability for political decisions. It is vital that they be placed on trial and be held accountable for exerting unlawful pressure to cling onto political power by resorting to killings, assault and torture.

At the same time, it is also vital that those who assisted them in their misdeeds, who carried out their unlawful orders and carried out cruel and inhuman crimes, must also be held accountable. Those guilty of such offences are basically over-enthusiastic and partisan bureaucrats and members of the law enforcement.