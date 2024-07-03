What if we fail journalism …

The most critical problem in Bangladesh at the moment, as public discussions suggest, is “Russell’s Viper”. There are news stories on its fear galore, both in the mainstream and anarchic media.

Reactions to the reporting of this snake imply similitude with the rumour that ‘a falcon takes away someone’s ear, all of us are now running after the falcon’, in sprawling villages, mufassil (rural) townships and cities.

We come across the hue and cry over the social media post by an immature and imprudent influencer, reckless act of a restless person and ‘nuisance’ created by a cricketer – so much so that, it seems this nation has no other problem, on the socio-economic and political fronts.

In the turns and twists of developments like these, certain unseen hands are visible to at least some people. Why would the other side relent if the commoners can be fooled by light entertainment with silly stories?