Hard times for the economy, complex times for geopolitics

In the case of world trade, imports and exports are not only dependent on commercial and economic interests. Having the funds does not necessarily make it possible to import goods from any country. Having exportable goods does not make it possible to export these abroad. Political and diplomatic relations are involved, interests between country, the different sides in global politics, the domestic and international polices of various countries, rules and regulation, as well as conditionalities also play a role. The Ukraine-Russia war has made all this more complex.

Bangladesh is an import-dependent country. In face of the global economic slump, Bangladesh must keep its imports up in order to keep the supply of essential commodities normal. Then again, exports must also be kept up to meet the import costs. The problem is, the regional and global political powers will keep Bangladesh under pressure, wanting to pull it to their respective sides. The question is, how and how far will Bangladesh manage to tackle this global recession that looms large?

If we look at the import market, 33 per cent of Bangladesh's imported goods come from China, and around 25 per cent from India. On the other hand, Bangladesh's biggest export market is the US and Europe. Around 63 per cent of our export trade is with countries of the West. Bangladesh's development partners and creditors, on one hand, are JICA, ADB, the World Bank and IMF, and on the other hand there are countries like China and Russia. Has Bangladesh managed to find and choose a side from among them?