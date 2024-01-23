Seven challenges for the new foreign minister in difficult times

By any consideration, Bangladesh's relationship with India is most important for Bangladesh's foreign policy. The top leadership of both countries repeatedly state that these relations are now at the highest level and a role model in bilateral relations. While the countries of the West had been issuing all sorts of statements about the 2024 election, India was more or less silent.

The issue of the Bangladesh elections was discussed at the 2+2 dialogue between the US and India on 10 November last year. The two sides could not reach a consensus concerning a fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh. After that, India expressed its support for however the Bangladesh government wanted to hold the election.

No matter how string friendship may be, there always remain certain challenges in bilateral ties, particularly when the two countries are immediate neighbours. Bangladesh had handed over almost everything for which India has asked. This was reflected in the prime minister's words too. On the flip side, India has displayed indifference and reluctance in meeting Bangladesh's few demands.

People are still being shot along the border by BSF guards. The excuses made by the Indian government to exonerate themselves of these killings, simply infuriates the people of Bangladesh further. India is also depriving Bangladesh of its share of the river Teesta's water on the excuse of their domestic politics.