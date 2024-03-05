Unnatural life and death, and justice for Tawki

Before the election, the readymade garment sector workers had launched a movement for a raise in wages. Every time the workers must take to the streets to demand a raise in wages. There is no institutional system in place. This time too, rather than reaching a logical decision regarding wages, the owners’ proposals were accepted. Meanwhile, the police and the musclemen jointly attacked the workers. Four workers, including a woman, were shot dead, many others were injured. There has been no justice for all this.

While people are at a loss due to the spiraling prices of commodities, the cost of power and gas has been hiked again. It is being said that so much subsidy cannot be paid. IMF says the same. Yet there is no initiative to address the problem. A handful of companies have been paid over a trillion taka in 10 years for their power plants to sit idle. Generation costs have shot up as the energy and power sector has been made loan dependent, import dependent, dependent on foreign companies and large local business groups, and dependent on LNG, coal and nuclear energy. And the cost of gas and power is being increased at regular intervals to meet these expenses.

If things continue this way, the prices will simply continue to rise. There are very easier and safer alternatives, but this would mean that certain groups would not be able to amass so much tremendous wealth in such a short time. That is why Bangladesh’s new 22 families are growing the fastest in wealth around the world.

Meanwhile people’s lives have become unbearable with the steady increase in the prices of essentials. A trip around the various localities of Dhaka, the streets, the markets, the restaurants and the stations, reveal the burgeoning growth in the number of beggars. A large number of them are new. Paucity is increasing because the wealth of certain people close to the government is increasing exponentially. A little of this was evident in the affidavits of the candidates of the controversial election. After being elected without votes, their wealth has increased multiple times over in the last few years.