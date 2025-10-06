Inequality and violence: Why Khagrachhari’s hill people have reached a boiling point

Religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh have seldom lived in comfort or security. Their land, property, faith, and culture have repeatedly come under attacks from the majority. The pattern persisted under the previous government, and in the aftermath of the July Uprising, the resurgence of the rightists has further deteriorated the situation.

Right-wing politics often interprets any faith, culture, or nationality outside the majority’s as a threat. That is why, with the rise of the right, the country has witnessed growing intimidation, harassment, and mob violence against dissenters, minorities, women, and the marginalised.

There have been attacks on shrines, bans on traditional fairs, baul festivals, and theatre performances, as well as threats and assaults over alleged “blasphemy”. In some cases, sadhus and fakirs were dragged through the streets and humiliated through cutting their long hair forcibly. The interim government has not yet shown any effective role in curbing such violence.

The reality is even harsher for the minorities, who are also ethnic and geographically marginalised. On top of discrimination, they often face accusations of “separatism”. The recent protests and deadly clashes, which killed three people, in Khagrachhari following the reported rape of a Marma schoolgirl must be understood in that context.