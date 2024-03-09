When anomalies become the norm, what about political liability?

Now that the accident has occurred in restaurants, restaurants are being raided. But will the flaws in the commercial buildings be fixed? The manner in which pristine buildings are completely enclosed in sturdy glass due to the air-conditioning system, it is difficult for people to escape in the advent of any accident. In many cases, similar questions can be raised about multi-storey residential buildings.

Some say that 90 per cent of the capital's buildings are unsafe. Is there no drive to render these safe? Or will it take another incident like the FR Tower fire for people to wake up and for the authorities to start displaying their power again?

Prothom Alo reported that the government task force had declared a number of popular and old shopping centres in the city as high risk buildings. While the task force had identified these shopping centres a year ago after the fire at New Super Market, none of these buildings have been fixed. After the Bangabazar fire too, there was discussion and debate for a few days, but that fizzled out too. At the time there had been a lot of talk about increasing emergency water sources to extinguish fires, but till now WASA has set up no fire hydrant in any locality or street.

Two days ago, a headline in Samakal compared each RAJUK inspector to a "jamai" (favoured son-in-law), reporting on specific instances of corruption in inspecting a dozen or so buildings. The report revealed further shocking news about an inspector whose corruption in the FR Tower fire incident was proven in government investigations. Not only was he granted impunity, but was also promoted and made chief inspector at RAJUK. SM Rezaul Karim, who had been the public works minister during the time of that tragic incident, last Sunday said, "We carried out an inquiry and drew up a report against 62 persons. Unfortunately, even though the report was submitted to a committee of the highest level, cases weren't filed against everyone. Then again, when the charge sheet was submitted, several more names were dropped. That is not all. Till today, the charges in that case have not been drawn up."

The year after that, SM Rezaul Karim was transferred to a different ministry, but there still is no answer to his question as to how the accused persons were granted impunity. He also said that at that time they had identified another 1300 buildings of which most of the floors were faulty, but it hadn't been possible to demolish those buildings. He said this was a sort of impunity that had been granted. When politicians can understand the matter of impunity and admit it, then the liability should fall on their shoulders. But we never hear anyone apologising for such grievous failures, let alone resigning.