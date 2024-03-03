Nimtali to Bailey Road fire: Who will take responsibility for collective negligence?

Capital Dhaka has become witness to yet another horrific fire and loss of lives on 29 February. This incident will remain a classic example of structural manslaughter and death induced by collective negligence as the government bodies were aware of the risk of fire at the multistoried building named Green Cozy Cottage that caught fire. Letters were issued to the building owner thrice. The owner defied the warning. The building had approval for commercial and residential use but restaurants were opened there. The building had one staircase but no fire exit. That narrow staircase had gas cylinders and other obstacles. The building with the glass facade had no way for the flow of air and smoke. And there was little space on the roof of the building since there was a restaurant there too.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the highrise building at Bailey Road turned into a death trap due to the piling up of a mountain of irregularities and negligence. A total of 46 people including women and children have died in this tragic fire so far. The question is how could the building house restaurants without any approval for years in front of the very eyes of government bodies such as public works, RAJUK, City Corporation, Fire Service and Civil Defence? Approval has to be taken before the construction of any building and the design has to be following it. There is no scope to open restaurants in residential or commercial buildings as restaurant kitchens require special arrangements.