India stands to lose if it carries on in this manner

The majority of tourists visiting India are from Bangladesh, constituting 21.55 per cent of the total. India's revenue from this sector is around Tk 17 billion. Just imagine what a contribution we are making to their economy?

Marquis Street in Kolkata, the capital of India's West Bengal state, is known as mini Bangladesh. The streets and alleyways of that area teem with Bangladeshi tourists, shoppers and traders. These roads and lanes are now empty. In Kolkata, the traders of New Market thrive on shoppers from Bangladesh. Now there are no shoppers from Bangladesh and there is no business.

The hoteliers, hawkers, food shops, cabs are all in the red. India had stopped issuing visas to Bangladeshis, to the cost of the Indian nationals. All this is being reported in the Indian media. They say that with the lack of customers from Bangladesh, the traders and other businesspersons "will soon have to starve".

Now let's look at the unjust deals signed with this country. Till date, three line of credit or LoC agreements have been signed between Bangladesh and India. According to agreement, India is supposed to provide Bangladesh with USD 7.36 billion (USD 736 crore). But so far only USD 1.84 billion (USD 184 crore) has been released. And the work has to be carried out by India companies. And with the projects that they are funding, will facilitate transit and power to India's seven states over Bangladesh's territory. They were the beneficiaries. India is availing transit at a perfunctory cost, by road, river or using the Chittagong and Mongla ports. These deals that go against the interests of our country must be revoked.

It is now time to take into cognizance the deals signed with Adani, the Rampal deal and so on. There is no exit clause on the deal signed between Adani and the fallen Awami League government. There are other deals which haven't been revealed, it is believed, and there is public pressure to bring these out in the open. The past prime minister had said, "India will never be able to forget what we have given it." The people who went against the country's interests to sign these contracts must also be made to face the law. Government bureaucrats are also as liable for this as the politicians.