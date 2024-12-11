India must be given a strong message about Sheikh Hasina

Outside of diplomacy too, fresh communications and dialogue can be taken up on a political level too. That can be in Dhaka, Delhi or even in a third country.

An effort was made to convey our problems and concerns to the Indian foreign secretary. It depends on India how much importance will be given to this. But the Indian foreign ministry website has given very lackluster coverage to this. It just says various issues were discussed. From Bangladesh’s foreign ministry statements we learn that discussions were held on border killings, river waters, provocative speech, fake news and disinformation, Sheikh Hasina’s statements and activities in India. None of this was accurately mentioned on the Indian foreign ministry website.

Bangladesh has not taken effective measures concerning the manner in which disinformation is being spread by India’s new media, social media and political quarters. Slogans on the streets or issuing statements will not prevent disinformation. There is a scientific way to go about this. Yet we see no visible measures from the foreign ministry or the government to tackle this disinformation.

Toppled in the Monsoon Revolution, Sheikh Hasina is sitting in India, spewing out all sorts of statements and speeches. If Sheikh Hasina is carrying out a campaign from India to create instability in Bangladesh, we have to take firm measures to prevent this. A very clear message must be delivered to India that such misdeeds of Hasina are totally unacceptable. The manner in which Sheikh Hasina is communicating with her leaders and activists in Bangladesh is a threat to our internal peace and order. India must definitely take measures to halt this.

If relations between Bangladesh and India are good, both countries stand to benefit. The trust that had waned, must be revived. It is the people of the two countries that must be given priority in the area of mutual relations.

* Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) is president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS)

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir