Opinion
India must be given a strong message about Sheikh Hasina
Given the new regional geopolitical realities that loom large, there really is no alternative but to focus on improving relations between the two neighbouring countries
Bangladesh-India relations feature significantly where Bangladesh’s foreign relations are concerned. We are neighbouring states. Relations between the two countries have turned cold after the exit of Sheikh Hasina from power and there is no sign of any thaw. Quite to the contrary, things are deteriorating by the day. Tensions run high between the two countries.
Certain recent events have added a new dimension to these tensions. Bangladesh’s deputy high commission in Tripura came under attack. This goes against the Vienna Convention. And the India media is spewing out vitriol about Bangladesh. India television channels are presenting false and instigative reports about Bangladesh. This is complicating the prevailing situation further.
Radical changes have come about in Bangladesh in the post-Monsoon Revolution period. India cannot correctly read this historic change. That is why till date they have been unable to accept the new situation in Bangladesh.
If we study the relations between Bangladesh and India, we will see that for the past 16 years India has been singularly supporting one political party, Awami League, and its leader Sheikh Hasina. To a great extent, it was this support that made it possible for Sheikh Hasina to carry on with her autocratic rule for the past 16 years. Yet from an observer level we have been repeatedly saying that in the case of relations between the two countries, it is the people who must be given priority.
The wrong policies of India’s policymakers have always provoked an adverse attitude towards India among the people. As neighbouring states, we have to live by each other and it is not possible to change this geographical reality. It is essential to have an effective and dignified relationship in the interests of the people and the state. We see no alternative to this. Given the new regional geopolitical realities that loom large, there really is no alternative but to focus on improving relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Bangladesh has not taken effective measures concerning the manner in which disinformation is being spread by India’s new media, social media and political quarters. Slogans on the streets or issuing statements will not prevent disinformation
Bangladesh has to take measures in this regard too. The sort of initiative that was needed to be taken by Bangladesh’s high commission and deputy high commission in India, is not visible. We see no initiative to counter the false information being generated in India. There is no high commissioner in the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi at present. There is bound to be a fallout of not having any leadership in such an important high commission.
Our foreign ministry has been working in a rather lackadaisical manner over the past few months. Our foreign policy needed to be dynamic in the post-revolution reality, but it has fallen short. They still function in a routine manner with no sign of any new initiative. We should rev up our foreign policy and foreign affairs activities, particularly with states where our relations are sensitive and important.
Amidst this lack of trust between Bangladesh and India, a meeting between the foreign secretaries of the two countries has been held in Dhaka. We hope this initiative is taken forward. Diplomatic communications between the two countries is more essential than any time before. I had said in the media previously, if a special envoy was sent on behalf of India to Bangladesh that would help in defusing the tensions between the two countries. Similarly Bangladesh can send a special envoy to India in an attempt to step up relations between the two countries.
In recent times we see Indian leaders making all sorts of provocative statements. That is leading to bitterness between the two countries. Under such circumstances, a wrong step can be taken at any time. That is why our diplomacy needs to be more dynamic, innovative and strong. We must enhance our diplomatic relations, while upholding national interests and dignity.
Outside of diplomacy too, fresh communications and dialogue can be taken up on a political level too. That can be in Dhaka, Delhi or even in a third country.
An effort was made to convey our problems and concerns to the Indian foreign secretary. It depends on India how much importance will be given to this. But the Indian foreign ministry website has given very lackluster coverage to this. It just says various issues were discussed. From Bangladesh’s foreign ministry statements we learn that discussions were held on border killings, river waters, provocative speech, fake news and disinformation, Sheikh Hasina’s statements and activities in India. None of this was accurately mentioned on the Indian foreign ministry website.
Bangladesh has not taken effective measures concerning the manner in which disinformation is being spread by India’s new media, social media and political quarters. Slogans on the streets or issuing statements will not prevent disinformation. There is a scientific way to go about this. Yet we see no visible measures from the foreign ministry or the government to tackle this disinformation.
Toppled in the Monsoon Revolution, Sheikh Hasina is sitting in India, spewing out all sorts of statements and speeches. If Sheikh Hasina is carrying out a campaign from India to create instability in Bangladesh, we have to take firm measures to prevent this. A very clear message must be delivered to India that such misdeeds of Hasina are totally unacceptable. The manner in which Sheikh Hasina is communicating with her leaders and activists in Bangladesh is a threat to our internal peace and order. India must definitely take measures to halt this.
If relations between Bangladesh and India are good, both countries stand to benefit. The trust that had waned, must be revived. It is the people of the two countries that must be given priority in the area of mutual relations.
* Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) is president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS)
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir