13th parliament election: Who gains, who loses from RPO amendments

A flurry of developments is taking place ahead of the upcoming national election. Although political polarisation has not yet taken a definitive shape, efforts are underway to form an electoral alliance centring on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Some parties, meanwhile, are keeping all options open, opting for tactical flexibility over ideological clarity, a reflection of the current trend in politics where strategy often outweighs principle. Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s apology for all events since 1947 and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s pledge to form a post-election national government are both part of this broader strategic game.

Before the legal framework for the July Charter is finalised, the interim government’s advisory council approved the election commission’s proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) on Thursday. In principle, many of these amendments deserve support, such as requiring candidates to disclose their domestic and foreign income and assets, cancelling polls in constituencies with serious irregularities, barring fugitives from contesting, and mandating that donations above Tk 50,000 be made through banking channels.