Reserved parliament seats for women: Will AL fulfill its electoral pledge?

BNP established the liberation war affairs ministry after assuming the state power in 2001, but the then-opposition – Awami League – did not welcome the initiative. When the maritime boundary dispute was settled under the Awami League government, the BNP initially thanked the prime minister but later withdrew it.

Both these parties claim to be the proponents of parliamentary democracy, but always resorted to street protests to settle any issues. The government and the opposition had reached a consensus only in 1991, when the twelfth amendment of constitution was passed. It marked the transition from a presidential system to a parliamentary one. But, neither of the parties have considered the parliament as the focal point of its politics.

The section 12.2 of the 2008 election manifesto of Awami League mentioned that the number of seats reserved for women in the parliament will be increased to 33 per cent. Now, in 2023, they still could not take any bold step in this respect.

BNP initially fixed the number of reserved seats for women at 45, and the Awami League raised the number to 50 later. Here, the BNP's approach for proportional election of female lawmakers was comparatively more democratic. Earlier, only the ruling party used to get the reserved women seats.

Only 22 women out of 300 MPs were elected in direct voting in the parliamentary election. Another 50 women are in reserved seats. The grand total is a mere 20.7 per cent.

Different women's organisations including Mahila Parishad have been demanding for long to increase the number of female MPs to at least 33 per cent alongside their election to be through direct voting. Females were elected in direct voting in the provincial election to East Bengal in 1954. But they are being elected through indirect voting even in this 21st century. The women organisations have put forth several alternative proposals as well. One of them is to keep 100 parliamentary seats reserved for women by rotation. Only women will be the candidates there. Another alternative is, the political parties will give nominations to only women candidates in 100 constituencies.