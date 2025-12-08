Meeting and conversation with Hasina: How she changed over 15 years

I met Sheikh Hasina twice in an informal setting in the Washington area. The first time was in April 2007, when she came to Washington to visit her son. The second time was the following year, in 2008, after she was released on parole by the government at that time.

Bangladesh was then under a caretaker government. Both she and the recently departed Prime Minister Khaleda Zia were embroiled in significant political troubles. The caretaker government was investigating corruption allegations against both of them, and there were widespread rumours that formal charges would soon be filed.

During this period, when Hasina was in Washington, I unexpectedly received an invitation from a senior friend in the local Washington community, whom I knew well. At the time, he was the president of the Awami League’s US chapter. The invitation was on behalf of Sheikh Hasina—he was hosting a dinner for her that evening, and he told me it would not be a political event.

He had invited several nonpolitical professionals from the area, whom Sheikh Hasina wished to meet. I immediately told him, “Brother, not only am I nonpolitical, but Sheikh Hasina doesn’t even know me.” When I declined, he insisted repeatedly. Since the host was a longtime acquaintance, I eventually agreed and attended the dinner that night.