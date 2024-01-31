Why the China model hasn't stumbled as yet

Broadly speaking, in most countries there appears to be two trends even within the capitalist-leaning reforms. Renowned economic analyst Kavaljit Singh carried out research on the comparative picture of the two. Due to fundamental differences between China’s economic reforms and those of others, Kavaljit differentiated this from the ‘Washington Consensus’ and termed this the ‘Beijing Consensus’.

Given all the facts and figures, the characteristics of the China model can be identified thus:

Firstly, by the time China began economic reforms in 1978, it had already established a strong foundation. Earlier, after the revolution, China’s extreme poverty had significantly decreased. There had been significant success in education and healthcare, communications, institutions, etc. Rather than totally obliterate these successes, the reform programmes was built up upon these.

Secondly, in many other countries like India, Pakistan or Brazil, these reforms began within various financial crises (debts, devaluation, transactions, etc). The reforms were taken up as means to extricate themselves from these crises. But China did not adopt the reforms due to any financial pressure, but completely on its own accord to accelerate its development, with ambitions of becoming a global power. The other countries did not have their own planning and authority when it came to reforms. That is why, unlike in the case of other countries, the World Bank or IMG did not exercise their authority here. That is why there were no discrepancies in their plans, pace or priorities.