People, outstanding and eminent

I got to see yet another side of Anu bhai in 1991. A devastating cyclone struck the coastal islands of Chattogram. Thousands of people died. I courageously was traveling to Chattogram by train to report from the spot. That's when I saw Anu bhai travelling with bags full of relief for the disaster-struck areas. I realised, he didn't just write. He actually went out of his way to help people, hands-on, to stand by their side.

Since then, the more I got to know Anu bhai, the more I got to love him. He would lead the movement on the streets for oil, gas, mineral resources. He was harassed during the rule of various governments, a few years ago his leg was even broken in a police assault. Nothing stopped him. He tirelessly ploughed on, working for labour rights, rights to education, he fought for the environment, for voting rights and more.

A major quality of Amu Muhammad is his simple undemanding lifestyle. He does not hanker after wealth, belongings, awards, power. His only preoccupation is people's emancipation, people's rights. He practices what he preaches, something not many prominent persons in our society can do. That is Anu bhai.