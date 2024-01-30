Dependence on imports: How to break away?

From the seventies to the nineties, Bangladesh’s food dependence was to the extreme. It was in 1999 that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury, that self-reliance in paddy production was finally within our reach. But in 2001, the BNP-Jamaat government discarded Awami League agriculture policy and food shortage appeared in the country all over again. In fact, the erroneous policy of BNP-Jamaat in sharply cutting down on food reserves, the country faced a serious food shortage in 2007-08 during the rule of the caretaker government. The government desperately tried to import food grain from abroad at the time, but in vain. No country was willing to export food grain at the risk of creating a possible food shortage.

The situation had instigated panic buying in the country, but a famine was somehow averted. The mahajote government came to power in 2009 and within two years the country achieved food autarky in 2011. Then over the past 12 years, with the exception of 2, the country has continued achieving self-reliance in food production and even seeing surplus.

This success in the agriculture sector bodes well for the economy. In fact, an agricultural revolution is taking place in the country. Rice production has increased over the past 10 years to 39.2 million tonnes (3 crore 92 lakh tonnes). If wheat production is added to this, total food grain production stands at 46 million tons (4 crore 60 lakh tonnes).

Bangladesh ranks second globally in freshwater fish production. It has achieved self-reliance in poultry, meat and eggs. Every year almost there is a surplus in coarse rice [though we do import 6 million to 6.5 million (60 lakhs to 65 lakhs) of wheat every year].While there is still a shortfall in milk production, we have almost become self-reliant in beef production.