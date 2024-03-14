Import costs decrease: Good news or bad?

However, of the USD 21 billion fall in imports, USD 12 billion is a fall in imports of industrial raw material and capital machinery. The falling opening of LCs for these good will have a negative impact on industrial production and also production of export goods. As a result, there is apprehension that the GDP growth of the current 2023-24 may fall below 6 per cent. That is the inevitable long-term negative fallout that results from slashing imports.

Another instance of bad news is that, as a result of controlling imports, a shortfall of various imported goods has been created in the country's local market, lending more clout to the powerful syndicates that control the market. One of the main reasons that the government could not bring inflation under control for two years is the dominance of the syndicates or oligopoly.

Despite being aware of the negative impact of long-term curbing of imports on the economy, the government had no alternative but to control imports. There is all reason to suspect that the inflation of import expenditure, particularly in the 2021-22 financial year, was not only because of the increase in imports.

It is assumed by those in the know that there was over-invoicing of imports behind the scenes of import expenditure, in a flurry to siphon capital out of the country. If over-invoicing was not strictly clamped down upon, it would not have been possible to prevent the drain of reserves.

So, as a result of the USD 12 billion fall in the import of industrial raw material and capital machinery, if the capital flight is somewhat curbed, then that can also be considered as good news for the economy.

However, the fact remains that because our economy and our export sector is extensively import-dependent, if there is strong long-term control on imports, the negative impact on the economy will gradually take on alarming proportions. So we have no alternative but to once again relax control on imports, in a planned manner.