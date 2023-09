Learned a lot from India's Kohli: Pakistan skipper Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday said a pep talk by India's cricket superstar Virat Kohli at the start of his career helped him a lot.

The titans clash in Pallekele on Saturday in the 50-over Asia Cup tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Both Azam, who remains top of the ODI batting chart, and Kohli have praised each other on various occasions despite the bitter rivalry between the two nations.

Asked about comparisons between the two batsmen, the 28-year-old Azam said: "I can't comment on the debate. Let's leave that to (the fans)."

"There should be mutual respect. He is older than me and I respect him. I have learned a lot from him," he said.