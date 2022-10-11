Rain dashes Bangladesh’s semifinal dream

In the end, Bangladesh women’s team’s hopes were drowned by the rain.

Bangladesh’s final group-stage match of the women’s Asia Cup against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain in the morning in Sylhet. Both teams shared the two points, which ruled out Bangladesh, the defending champions, from the race to reach the semifinals.

In their place, Thailand women’s team reached the final four in their maiden appearance in the competition. They finished fourth with six points after six matched. The three other semifinalists are India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.