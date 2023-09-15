Shakib hits 50, partnership with Towhid completes half-century

Shakib hits half-century, partnership with Towhid reaches 50
Shakib hit two commanding sixes off Axar in the 26th over, bringing up his 55th half-century in ODIs and taking the Tigers to 124-4.
Other than the two sixes, Shakib also hit five fours in his innings and gad reached 60 off 67 balls, in what has been a brilliant counterattacking innings under difficult circumstances.
The partnership with Towhid has extended to 65 runs after 24 overs.
100 comes up for Bangladesh
Towhid got a little rub of the green in the 24th over as he edged a ball from Axar, which went between the keeper and Rohit Sharma at first slip and went for a boundary.
The fortuitous four runs also brought up Bangladesh's 100.
After 24 overs, Bangladesh are 101-4.
Towhid clears the stands twice
Towhid showed first signs of aggression in the 23rd over, coming down the track against part-timer Tilak and hitting him for two sixes, one over the bowler's head and the other one on the on-side.
With the sixes, Towhid has moved on to 21 while Shakib is on 37.
Bangladesh are 97-4 after 23 overs.
Boundary after 49 balls
A slight misfielding from Surya at the boundary gave Bangladesh their first boundary in after 49 balls.
In the penultimate ball of the 20th over, Shakib hit a sweep shot against Axar. Surya, stationed at the boundary, put in a dive to save the four. He got there in time, but couldn't completely halt the momentum of the ball as it rolled over to the ropes.
After 20 overs, Bangladesh are 78-4. Shakib is on 34 while Towhid is batting on five.
Shakib dropped on 28
Debutant Tilak almost claimedg his first wicket in ODI cricket as he induced an outside edge against Shakib, but wicketkeeper KL Rahul failed to hold on to the chance.
Tilak, the part-time off-spinner, is now operating alongside left-arm spinner Axar, who has beaten the outside edge of Towhid's bat multiple times already.
After the pacers, the Indian spinners are now testing Bangladesh.
After 19 overs, Bangladesh are 72-4.
Miraz departs for 13
Miraz couldn't cash in on his two lives as the right-hander gave a catch to slip off Axar Patel as Bangladesh have lost four wickets for just 59 runs at the end of 14 overs.
After 13 overs of fast bowling, Axar was the first spinner to join the attack. the off-spinner struck in the last ball of his first over, dismissing Miraz for 13 off 28 balls.
The situation keeps worsening for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh bring up 50
Bangladesh bring up 50 in the 12th over as Shakib and Miraz battle to salvage the innings after a disastrous start.
Shakib is batting on 18 while Miraz is one seven.
Miraz survives twice in same over
Miraz got dropped twice in the same over as Bangladesh reached 44-3 after the 1st powerplay.
Miraz first gave a simple catch to Tilak Varma at on side, which the debutant failed to hold on to it.
He then lashed at a widish delivery from Shardul in the final ball of the over, which took an outside edge and went to the slip cordon.
Surya Kumar Yadav got leapt and got both hands to the ball but couldn't hold on to it.
Miraz is on seven off 17 balls with skipper Shakib batting on 14 off 21 balls at the other end.
Bangladesh's top order woes continue
Bangladesh had brought three opening options with them in the Asia Cup, Mohammad Naim, Tanzid and Anamul.
Bangladesh had tried out Naim in the first four matches of the Asia Cup. He was dropped against India in favour of Tanzid. Anamul also got a opportunity in the top-order against India.
But all three openers have failed to make use of their opportunities, exposing the frailty of the Bangladesh top-order.
Litton Das's prolonged poor form is also another worrying sign for Bangladesh heading into the World Cup in India in October.
Anamul gone for four
Anamul's struggle in the middle ends as the batter departs for four off 11 balls.
Anamul got off the mark with an aerial shot which went for four. But just one ball later, he attempted another pull shot against Shardul, but top-edged the ball, which went straight into the hands of keeper KL Rahul.
Bangladesh are 28-3 after 5.4 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Anamul in the middle.
Tanzid stops at 13
The troubles worsen for Bangladesh as Tanzid plays on a short delivery from Shardul Thakur to throw a good start.
Tanzid departs for 13 off 12 balls as Bangladesh are reduced to 15-2 after 3.1 overs.
Shami gets Litton
Litton's lean period with the bat continues as the batter got out for a duck against India, losing his middle stump to Shami.
The ball pitched in the fourth stump line and sneaked in between the gap between his bat and pad to hit the top of middle stump.
Bangladesh 13-1 after 2.1 overs. Anamul Haque replaces him in the middle.
Tanzid dealing in boundaries
Tanzid hit a couple of boundaries in the second over with delightful cover drives as Bangladesh moved on to 13-0 after two overs.
Tanzid opens his account in ODIs
Tanzid Hasan Tamim had gotten out for a golden duck in his ODI debut earlier in the Asia Cup.
After sitting out three matches, the left-hander returned to the XI against India and opened his account in international cricket with a boundary off Mohammad Shami.
Shami bowled at his pads in the first ball of the match and Tanzid easily dispatched it for four runs.
Litton Das is batting at the other end for Bangladesh. After the first over, Bangladesh are 5-0.
Tanzim Sakib debuts, Anamul returns
Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib will be making his ODI debut against India.
Anamul Haque will also get a chance to stake his claim for a spot in the World Cup squad after being out of the team for a long time.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna
Toss
India lost the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first.
Both teams have made five changes.
Bangladesh fight for pride against India
Bangladesh will take on India in the final match of the Super 4 stage in a match where there is nothing at stake other than pride for the Tigers.
Bangladesh are out of contention for the final after defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan and India are already through to the final.
Still, after demoralising defeats in their last two matches, Bangladesh will be hoping to end the match with a victory to take away something from an otherwise unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign.