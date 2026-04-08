Ad Hoc committee at BCB: Cricket left trapped in politics’ vicious cycle

Governments come and go—elected governments, interim administrations, and then elected government again. Yet Bangladesh cricket remains caught in the vicious cycle of politics.

The latest example came yesterday, Tuesday, when the National Sports Council (NSC) dissolved the elected board of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and formed an 11-member ad hoc committee, placing family members of BNP ministers and MPs in key positions.

The committee is headed by former national team captain Tamim Iqbal, who had previously submitted nomination papers for the BCB board elections on 6 October 20205 but withdrew amid allegations of irregularities.

Other members include lawyer Rashna Imam, wife of Bobby Hajjaj, MP; Mirza Yasir Abbas, son of Prime Minister’s adviser Mirza Abbas; Sayeed Ibrahim Ahmed, son of Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed; and Israfil Khosru, son of Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.