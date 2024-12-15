Head blazes century as Australia reach 234-3 against India

Travis Head blasted a brilliant 103 not out and Steve Smith made an unbeaten half-century to propel Australia to 234-3 at tea on the second day of the third Test against India on Sunday.

After all but 13.2 overs of the first day were washed out on Saturday in Brisbane, Head and Smith batted through the middle session to put Australia firmly in charge with their unbeaten 159-run partnership.

Smith, after struggling for much of his innings, reached 65 for his first half-century since he made 91 not out against the West Indies in January, again at the Gabba.