England trying to rewrite Test cricket

England are out to rewrite how Test cricket is played in the country, skipper Ben Stokes said after leading the side to a memorable seven-wicket victory in the fifth test against India on Tuesday.

England rode unbeaten hundreds from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off a record chase of 378 with two sessions to spare at Edgbaston for a thrilling series-levelling victory.

It follows their home win against New Zealand when they chased down targets of 277, 299 and 296 to blank the world champions 3-0.