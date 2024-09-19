Hasan takes three as Bangladesh rattle India in first Test

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud took three early wickets including star batsman Virat Kohli in Chennai to jolt India's top-order in the opening Test on Thursday.

The tourists, who come in fresh from their 2-0 sweep in Pakistan, elected to field first on a cloudy morning at the start of the two-match series.

India took lunch at 88-3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 37, and returning wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 33, were batting at the break.