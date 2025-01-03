Australia in charge as India all out for 185

A relentless Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc sliced through an Indian batting line-up missing Rohit Sharma on Friday to put Australia in a commanding position after day one of the fifth and final Test.

The visitors were all out for 185 after Jasprit Bumrah -- captaining the side with Rohit "rested" -- sent his team in at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground.

Boland with the chief destroyer with 4-31 while Starc took 3-49.

In reply, Australia lost Usman Khawaja for two on the last ball before stumps with Bumrah doing the damage, leaving them at 9-1 with Sam Konstas on seven.

"It was disappointing losing a wicket on the last ball of the day but it's a pretty good position after they won the toss," said Boland.

"I felt like I bowled pretty good... a bit stiff still from Melbourne but happy with the way the day went.