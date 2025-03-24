Tamim regains consciousness, responds

Cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who was admitted to a hospital following a heart attack, regained consciousness on Monday afternoon.

The southpaw talked to his family and physicians, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury told newspersons waiting at the KPJ Specialised Hospital in Savar.

Tamim Iqbal will be under observation for 48 hours. The first 24 hours are vital, Debashish added.