Tamim regains consciousness, responds
Cricketer Tamim Iqbal, who was admitted to a hospital following a heart attack, regained consciousness on Monday afternoon.
The southpaw talked to his family and physicians, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury told newspersons waiting at the KPJ Specialised Hospital in Savar.
Tamim Iqbal will be under observation for 48 hours. The first 24 hours are vital, Debashish added.
Former colleagues of the national cricket team Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, all-rounder Mehedy Hasan Miraz and spinner Taijul Islam also came to the hospital to see the former national team opener.
Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Tamim participated in the toss against Shinepukur match this morning at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) ground no. 3. When he felt ill after that, he was given first aid at the BKSP.
At one stage, an attempt was made to take him to Dhaka by air ambulance but that could not be done as his physical condition deteriorated.
He was taken to the KPJ Specialised Hospital in Savar.
Physicians detected a block in his heart at the hospital. His block has been removed under the supervision of cardiologist Moniruzzaman Maruf at Fazilatunnessa Hospital. A stent has also been placed.