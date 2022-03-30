What happened in the ODI series has hurt quite a lot of players: Elgar

South Africa will be seeking to reverse a losing trend at Durban's Kingsmead ground when they play against Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series starting on Thursday, reports news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Once known as a fast bowler's paradise, Kingsmead has become a venue where South Africa's traditional strength in pace bowling has been negated in recent years.

South Africa have lost six of their most recent eight Tests in Durban, going back to 2009/10, with a solitary win against India in 2012/13 and a rain-ruined draw against New Zealand in a rare winter game in 2016.

South African captain Dean Elgar admitted on Monday that he was less than delighted that the Tests are being played in Durban and Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, another city where South Africa have struggled.