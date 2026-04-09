4 presidents in 20 months: ‘A circus' at BCB

To get into the Guinness Book of Records, one must apply with proper documentation. Bangladesh could perhaps give it a try. A record has certainly been set—whether it qualifies for Guinness recognition is for the authorities to decide. But that a record exists is beyond doubt.

So, what is the record? Here it is: even on the afternoon of the day before yesterday, Aminul Islam was sitting in the BCB president’s chair. Before evening fell, that very same chair was occupied by Tamim Iqbal.

The post of board president is not permanent—changes do happen, and have happened before. But for two individuals to occupy the position within a matter of hours on the same day—there is no precedent for that, not just in Bangladesh cricket but in world cricket. If that is not a record, what is!

Bangladesh cricket seems to produce such “records” regularly. No other country has seen three former national captains become board president in succession. That, too, must be counted as a record.

Cricketers often say they want to give something back to the game out of gratitude for what it has given them. It appears no one matches Bangladeshi cricketers in this regard. Their eagerness to serve the game is enough to make anyone emotional.