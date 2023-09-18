India celebrates World Cup 'booster shot' after Sri Lanka 'battered'

India celebrated the 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final as "a booster shot" Monday for the one-day World Cup starting on home soil in a fortnight.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj got four wickets in one over to help skittle Sri Lanka out for 50 on Sunday, a total the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill surpassed in 6.1 overs.

It was India's eighth Asia Cup crown but first major tournament title since winning the same competition in 2018.

"Siraj's dream spell ended India's five-year title drought," The Times of India wrote.

The India Express called it a "Booster shot before World Cup" and praised what it called the team's "clinical and ruthless" performance.