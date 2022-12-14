Argentina v Croatia semifinal Live Updates
Argentina lead 2-0 as second half begins
50'- SUBSTITUTION for Croatia
IN: Petkovic. OUT: Brozovic
49'- Parades shot goes straight to Croatia keeper Livakovic
47'- FREE-KICK for Croatia
Substitute Vlasic wins a free-kick for Croatia. But Emiliano Martinez comfortable grabs the ball.
46'-Second half kicks off
Two half time changes for Croatia. IN Vlasic, Orsic. OUT: Sosa, Pasalic.
Argentina fans rejoice in Buenos Aires
Half Time: Argentina 2 - Croatia 0
After a dull start to the match, the game burst into life at the halfway stage of the first half.
Argentina made a few exciting runs at the Croatia goal before a clumsy challenge from goalkeeper Livakovic gifted Argentina a penalty. Messi, without a hitch, scored from the spot.
Croatia tried to conjure up a response, unsuccessfully, and in the process opened up an opportunity for Argentina to double their lead, which was gleefully obliged by Alvarez with an incredible, and somewhat fortuitous, goal.
As things stand, Argentina are set to become the first finalist of the Qatar World Cup.
45'- Four minutes added as stoppage time
43'- Livakovic saves Croatia
Mac Allister's header from a corner was headed towards the Croatia goal, but Livakovic fisted the ball away.
39'- Alvarez scores
Croatia get a corner. Modric takes it short, but Brozovic's delivery was intercepted and Alvarez started a run at the Croatia box.
A Croatian defender retrieved the ball from Alvarez, but the ball deflected on a teammate and once again came to Alvarez, who hit the ball home to score memorable goal.
34'- Messi Scores
Messi hits the ball to the left of the keeper. Livakovic dived at the correct corner, but the ball was hit too firmly for him to keep it out. Messi scores and Argentina take a 1-0 lead.
32'- PENALTY for Argentina
Alvarez was brought down inside the box by the Croatia keeper and Argentina have been awarded a penalty
31'- Croatia's first shot on goal
Perisic tried to flick the ball over the keeper, but goes over the bar.
27'- FREE-KICK for Croatia
Croatia get a free-kick 20 yard from the Argentina box. Modric stands over the ball, but his shot was disappointing. Argentina start a counter, but can't get a shot away.
25'- Argentina's first shot on goal
Enzo Fernandes took the first shot on target for Argentina halfway into the first half, but Croatia keeper Livakovic was up to the task.
23'- Some signs of life in the game
Argentina made an inquisitive run in the Croat box. But Croatia stopped the attack and started a counter-attack of them through Kovacic. But Argentina reclaim possession of the ball to start a counter of their own. Messi got the ball inside the box courtesy of a rare mispass from Croatia, but no danger for Croatia.
16'- CORNER
Croatia get the first corner of the match. But Lovren's header goes wide.
14'- Messi appeals for a free-kick at the edge of the Croatia box. Referee not interested
10'- Cautious start from both teams. No shots on goal yet
4'- Argentina make two runs at Croatia box in the first four minutes. No shots attempted yet
1'- The match Kicks off
Head-to-head record in World Cup
26 Jun 1998 Argentina v Croatia 1-0
21 Jun 2018 Argentina v Croatia 0-3
Just 10 minutes to go now...
The Checkered ones ready to take on Argentina
The Albiceleste prepare for Croatia showdown
Croatia's road to semifinal
Group stage
Croatia v Morocco: 0-0
Croatia v Canada: 4-1
Croatia v Belgium: 0-0
Round of 16
Croatia v Japan: 1-1 (3-1 on penalties)
Quarterfinal
Croatia v Brazil: 1-1 (4-2 on penalties)
Argentina's road to semifinal
Group stage
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: 1-2
Argentina v Mexico: 2-0
Argentina v Poland: 2-0
Round of 16
Argentina v Australia: 2-1
Quarterfinal
Argentina v Netherlands: 1-1 (4-3 on penalties)
Croatia claimed they won't man-mark Messi
Argentina coach Scaloni believes he knows how to solve the Croatia puzzle
A look at Argentina and Croatia's last line of defence
Argentina Croatia fans are ready for the rumble in Lusail
The battle of the LM10s
This is will be a battle of two LM10- Lionel Messi and Luka Modric.
The two former Ballon D’Or winners have not won the grandest prize of all in football, the FIFA World Cup. And after today, one of them would be almost certain to end their illustrious careers without lifting the coveted trophy.
Squads
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi (c)
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric (c), Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol and Josip Juranovic
Argentina’s tryst with destiny up against the grit of Croatia
From the day the fixture of the Qatar World Cup was announced, football fans across the world had singled out the date, “13 December, 2022”.
The reason behind that was quite simple. If everything went accordingly, this was the date when the two Latin American giants of football, Brazil and Argentina, would clash for a blockbuster semifinal of the FIFA World Cup.
Lionel Messi’s Argentina held up their end of the bargain, overcoming every challenge to make it to the final four.
But at the other end, Brazil slipped up. Neymar’s Brazil’s journey in Qatar ended in tears of heartbreak at the quarter-finals.
The team that shattered millions of Brazilian hearts and took Brazil’s place in the semifinal showdown against Argentina are Luka Modric’s indomitable Croatia.
Now, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Croatia will attempt to become a party pooper once more, knock out Argentina and play their second World Cup final in a row with hopes of going one step further than the previous one.
On the other hand, a battle-hardened Argentina under the leadership of Messi will give their all to conquer the Croats and go one step closer to ending their 36-year-long wait at the World Cup.