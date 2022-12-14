Argentina lead 2-0 as second half begins

After a dull start to the match, the game burst into life at the halfway stage of the first half.

Argentina made a few exciting runs at the Croatia goal before a clumsy challenge from goalkeeper Livakovic gifted Argentina a penalty. Messi, without a hitch, scored from the spot.

Croatia tried to conjure up a response, unsuccessfully, and in the process opened up an opportunity for Argentina to double their lead, which was gleefully obliged by Alvarez with an incredible, and somewhat fortuitous, goal.

As things stand, Argentina are set to become the first finalist of the Qatar World Cup.