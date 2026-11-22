Unit A (Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and Institute of Information Technology)

To apply for Unit A, which covers the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and the Institute of Information Technology (IIT), candidates must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50 in their SSC and HSC examinations, including the fourth subject.

They must also have a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination separately.

In the previous academic year, the requirement for applying to this unit was a combined GPA of 8.50, with a minimum GPA of 4.00 in each examination.

Unit B (Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Law)

For Unit B, candidates from the science group must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50 in their SSC and HSC examinations, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each.

Candidates from the humanities, business studies and other groups must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.