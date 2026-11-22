Jahangirnagar University admission 2026–27: Applications open, 1,848 seats available
Applications for admission to the first-year undergraduate (honours) programmes at Jahangirnagar University (JU) for the 2026–27 academic year opened today, Sunday (22 November 2026).
Prospective students can apply online from 10:00 am. The application process will remain open until 11:59 pm on 15 December.
A total of 1,848 students will be admitted to Jahangirnagar University across 37 departments and institutes this year. Interested candidates must apply online in accordance with the guidelines published on the university’s admission website.
Admission test marks and grading system
According to the admission circular published on 16 November 2026, the university has lowered the GPA requirements for all units this year. The admission test will carry a total of 90 marks, with 40 as the pass mark.
The test will comprise 80 questions carrying a total of 90 marks, while another 10 marks will be determined by candidates’ SSC and HSC results. Each question will carry 1.125 marks, up from one mark previously. The negative marking will be 0.20.
Increase in seats
The university admitted students to 1,842 seats in the previous academic year. This year, it will admit students to 1,848 seats, an increase of just six. In 2025, the number of seats increased by 10.
Application fees
Applicants must pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card or mobile financial service. The application fee for each of Units A, B, C and D is Tk 800.
The fee for Unit E, Unit C-1 and IBA-JU has been set at Tk 600 each. A service charge of 1.2 per cent will be added to the application fee. This charge applies to all units.
Eligibility criteria for applications
*Students who passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or equivalent examinations in 2023 or 2024, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or equivalent examinations in 2025 or 2026, are eligible to apply.
The minimum academic requirements for the SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examinations (including the fourth subject) are as follows:
Unit A (Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and Institute of Information Technology)
To apply for Unit A, which covers the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and the Institute of Information Technology (IIT), candidates must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50 in their SSC and HSC examinations, including the fourth subject.
They must also have a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination separately.
In the previous academic year, the requirement for applying to this unit was a combined GPA of 8.50, with a minimum GPA of 4.00 in each examination.
Unit B (Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Law)
For Unit B, candidates from the science group must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50 in their SSC and HSC examinations, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each.
Candidates from the humanities, business studies and other groups must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
Unit C (Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture)
For Unit C, which covers the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and the Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture, candidates from the science, business studies and other groups must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination.
For candidates from the humanities group, the requirement is a combined GPA of 6.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
Unit C1 (Faculty of Arts and Humanities: Department of Theatre and Performance Studies and Department of Fine Arts)
Candidates must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50 in their SSC and HSC examinations, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each.
Unit D (Faculty of Biological Sciences)
Candidates must have a combined GPA of at least 8.00, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination.
Unit E (Faculty of Business Studies)
For Unit E, which covers the Faculty of Business Studies, candidates from the science group must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination.
Candidates from the business studies, humanities and other groups must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
Institute of Business Administration (IBA-JU)
Candidates from the science group must have a combined GPA of at least 7.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.50 in each examination.
Candidates from the business studies, humanities and other groups must have a combined GPA of at least 6.50, with a minimum GPA of 3.00 in each examination.
How to apply
Students must first visit Jahangirnagar University’s admission website and enter the required information to check whether they meet the minimum eligibility criteria.
Applicants must then verify their own or their guardian’s mobile phone number. The password sent to that number should be saved for use during the application process and for accessing the website later.
An applicant can apply for multiple units using a single mobile phone number. However, the same number cannot be used to apply more than once for the same unit.
Applicants must go to their profiles and click on the ‘Upload Photo’ and ‘Upload Signature’ options to upload the required photograph and signature.
The recently taken, coloured passport-size photograph must be 300 × 300 pixels and no larger than 100KB. The signature must measure 300 × 80 pixels, with a maximum file size of 60KB. Both the photograph and signature must be uploaded in JPG or JPEG format.
Applicants must then select their preferred units from the list of units for which they are eligible and pay the prescribed application fees. In this way, a student can complete applications for one or more units, depending on their eligibility. Detailed payment instructions and steps are available on the university’s admission website.
Students who have passed O-level and A-level examinations must also apply by providing the required information and uploading scanned copies of their transcripts.
Admit cards and admission test schedule
Prospective students will be able to download their admit cards from 25 December. The admission tests are tentatively scheduled to take place between 10 and 21 January 2027.
However, no tests will be held on Fridays, Saturdays or public holidays. The final dates, examination schedule and seat arrangements will be published later on the university’s admission website.
*For details, click here.