Two students permitted to take HSC exam from prison

Two students have been given permission to take the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from prison. The students are Md Fahim Parvez and Md Zahid Hossain.

Currently they are detained at Satkhira district prison. They have been arrested in cases filed by police centering the movement demanding reform of quota in government jobs. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Jashore gave Fahim and Zahid the permission to take the exam from prison.