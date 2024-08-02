Quota reform movement
Two students permitted to take HSC exam from prison
Two students have been given permission to take the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from prison. The students are Md Fahim Parvez and Md Zahid Hossain.
Currently they are detained at Satkhira district prison. They have been arrested in cases filed by police centering the movement demanding reform of quota in government jobs. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Jashore gave Fahim and Zahid the permission to take the exam from prison.
The permission letter signed by controller of examination at the Jashore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Biswas Shaheed Ahmmad on 31 July stated, it is requested to supply the two examinees with question paper, answer sheet and attendance sheet as well as hold the examination inside the prison under the management of Satkhira Government College.
The same permission letter also mentioned that all the expenses related to holding the examination inside the prison shall be borne by the guardian of the candidates.
The HSC and equivalent exams will be held as per a new schedule from 11 August in context of the situation that has arisen centering the quota reform movement. Till then all the exams have been postponed.
The directives given from the inter education board coordination committee in this regard on Thursday stated that all the exams scheduled to be held from 4 August are hereby postponed. The postponed exams will be held according to fresh routine from 11 August.
The new routine has also been published. According to that routine published on Thursday, the postponed examinations will be held between 11 August and 8 September. The practical exams will be held after that.
Earlier, the HSC and equivalent exams had been postponed in several phases. The exam scheduled to be held on 18 July was postponed first. The exam from 21, 23 and 25 July were postponed next. Then in another round of postponement, the exams scheduled from 28 July to 1 August were postponed as well. Now it has been decided that the HSC and equivalent exams will be held following the new routine from 11 August.