HSC, equivalent exams: Sylhet board attains highest pass rate, Mymensingh lowest
Sylhet Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board attained the highest pass rate among nine general education boards in the results of HSC examination today, Tuesday.
In terms of pass rates, Sylhet ranked first with 85.39 per cent, while Mymensingh ranked the lowest with 63.22 per cent.
The overall pass rates in other general education boards of the country are: 79.21 per cent in Dhaka, 81.85 per cent in Barishal, 70.32 per cent in Chattogram, 71.15 in Cumilla, 77.56 per cent in Dinajpur, 81.24 per cent in Rajshahi and 64.29 per cent in Jashore board.
The pass rate is 88.09 per cent under the technical education board and 93.40 per cent under the madrasah board.
This year, overall 77.78 per cent of the examinees passed the exam and a total of 145,911 students got GPA 5.00 while the number was 92,365 in the previous year.
The results have been published by the chairmen of the relevant education boards around 11:00 am today.
A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general education boards, madrasah board and technical board were expected to sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres across the country.
HSC results this year were prepared through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams were calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.
For subjects where exams were conducted, the answer sheets were evaluated based on the full marks for those subjects.
The HSC exams began on 30 June, except in Sylhet division due to flooding where the exams started later on 9 July.
After exams on seven subjects, the exams were disrupted due to quota reform movement.
The exams were postponed several times as protests escalated across the country. After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on 5 August, the interim government rescheduled the exams for 11 September. However, some HSC candidates launched a protest to cancel the remaining six exams.
The students demonstrated in the secretariat building and laid siege to the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. Amid protests, the government cancelled the remaining exams on 20 August.