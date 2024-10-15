HSC, equivalent exams: Sylhet board attains highest pass rate, Mymensingh lowest

Sylhet Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board attained the highest pass rate among nine general education boards in the results of HSC examination today, Tuesday.

In terms of pass rates, Sylhet ranked first with 85.39 per cent, while Mymensingh ranked the lowest with 63.22 per cent.

The overall pass rates in other general education boards of the country are: 79.21 per cent in Dhaka, 81.85 per cent in Barishal, 70.32 per cent in Chattogram, 71.15 in Cumilla, 77.56 per cent in Dinajpur, 81.24 per cent in Rajshahi and 64.29 per cent in Jashore board.